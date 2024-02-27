Fat Joe Boasts Pair of Donald Trump Sneakers, Still Not Voting For Him

Play video content

Fat Joe believes in the separation of style and politics, and as such, is a proud owner of Donald Trump's new gold high-top sneakers ... despite having ZERO intention of voting for him!!!

The veteran rap star recently held sneakerhead court on his IG page and defended his acquisition of Trump's "Never Surrender" kicks -- the exclusive "Friends & Family" editions.

Joe didn't pay for them with his own money but he thinks they're fire, so he didn't refuse the handout!!!

Of course, Joe's allegiance to the shiny sneaks has an extra layer of scrutiny after a Fox News host predicted the shoes will help Trump win over Black voters -- an offensive notion Detroit rapper Peezy gravitated toward ... but not Joe.

He compared Trump to dead artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol ... saying art collectors don't question anything they were into behavior, they simply praise their works.

Unintentional or not, that's pretty high praise for DT.