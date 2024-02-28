NFL's Giovani Bernard Heartbroken Over Newborn's Death ... 'Our Little Warrior'

Retired NFL running back Giovani Bernard's family experienced a devastating tragedy this month ... revealing their newborn son passed away.

32-year-old Bernard announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday ... sharing his grief with an emotional message to his child.

"You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken too [sic] daily and prayed for by many," the former Bengals and Buccaneers player said. "Your heart was strong and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you."

"We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together," he added. "The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions. From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness."

Gabriel was the second child for Giovani and Chloe, who got married back in 2019. They welcomed their first son, Julian, in 2021.

Bernard continued ... "Mama, papa and Julz love you very and you will always be our little warrior. We love you Gabriel."

Gio also acknowledged his strong wife ... saying, "You are more than what I could’ve imagined in a spouse, mother, and partner. You truly are remarkable. Our story together continues."