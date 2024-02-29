Viral Sensations CboysTV Demolish Home With Snowplow in New Vid

Play video content CboysTV

YouTube sensation CboysTV is topping their last outrageous stunt with a destructive new video ... and TMZ has an exclusive first look at the upcoming upload.

The Internet group -- a Minnesota-based motorsports collective known for pulling off wild stunts by using outrageous vehicles -- is dropping a new video tonight ... in which a red snowplow is used to help demolish a literal house.

In the new footage above ... the CboysTV crew – which includes Ben Roth, Ryan Iwerks, CJ Lotzer, Micah Sandman, Ken Matthees and Evan Sheff – drives a massive plow into the front of a single-car garage. The infrastructure is no match for the plow ... as it only takes a few collisions to create real damage.

The group -- that boasts 3 million subscribers and 1 billion views -- eventually turns their attention to the nearby house ... which the group owns and was already set to be demolished, for the record. It's not like they were destroying some innocent bystander's home.

In two different shots ... the plow is backed up into the home -- with one member declaring, "That scared me." We on the other hand ... couldn't help but cheer along with the CboysTV crew.

Of course ... this is only a taste of the destruction to come -- with the full upload dropping on CboysTV's YouTube channel tonight at 6 PM PST.

