Russian Car Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Video of Failed Building Jump

Tom Cruise he's not ... a Russian stuntman's attempt to jump a car from one rooftop to another failed so badly, he plummeted to the ground ... yet, miraculously, he's lived to tell the tale.

The stuntman, Evgeny Chebotarev, let the world in on his disastrous stunt when he shared video Tuesday of himself revving up a white Lada Niva -- a Russian-made SUV -- and speeding up a ramp.

The plan was to land on the roof of an adjacent building, but instead, he fell way short and smashed into the side of the building ... putting his friends in an instant panic.

He and the car fell at least 50 feet to the ground, instantly wrecking the vehicle ... but somehow, he pretty quickly climbed out of the mangled wreck seeming relatively unharmed, all things considered.

Safe to say, being able to walk away from that mess is as impressive as landing the stunt would have been. Evgeny showed a close-up of the totaled ride, which ain't a pretty sight.

BTW, he did suffer some minor injuries -- he's got a bloodied leg and showed off an X-ray image, but it doesn't appear he broke anything. He doesn't have a cast on and was able to walk gingerly.