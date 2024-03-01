Jake Paul Signs Neeraj Goyat To Most Valuable Promotions After 'Confrontation'

Jake Paul is keeping his enemies closer -- the Problem Child has signed Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat to Most Valuable Promotions ... this after the two came face-to-face in a heated "confrontation" earlier this week.

32-year-old Goyat -- a three-time WBC Asia title holder -- has been calling out Paul for months ... and it all came to a head when he pulled up on the YouTube superstar in Puerto Rico ahead of his fight against Ryan Bourland.

Play video content 2/26/24

The whole thing (which was obviously staged) showed both guys getting into a shoving match before being separated.

It turns out the clip was seemingly meant to hype up the big addition to the company -- its first international signee -- and on Friday, the news was made official.

Neeraj -- who's also an actor -- spoke about joining Paul's company ... saying, "I'm truly honored to be the newest member of the Most Valuable Promotions family. MVP has been making waves in the boxing world, particularly with its commitment to showcasing and uplifting women in the sport since 2021."

"In just 2.5 years, MVP has organized some of the world's most significant boxing events, and I'm excited to work with MVP to elevate the status of professional boxing in India and bring attention to boxers from India globally."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Joining MVP makes sense -- Goyat has been pro for more than a decade ... and also boasts a large social media following.