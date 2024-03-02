Joe Haden Says Baker Mayfield Deserves $25-30 Million A Year

Play video content TMZSports.com

A Baker needs dough to do his job ... and Joe Haden says that's the case for Tampa Bay's quarterback as well -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he thinks Baker Mayfield deserves $25-30 million a year!!

The Buccaneers signal caller tops the list of available free agents this offseason ... and many are expecting the former No. 1 overall pick to get a big payday -- and staying put in Tampa seems like a strong possibility.

Haden -- who spent several seasons with the Cleveland Browns, just like Bake -- is all for Mayfield getting money thrown at him ... telling us it's hard to come by a quarterback that has playoff experience.

"I think Baker Mayfield should get a contract, for sure," Haden -- a three-time Pro Bowler said.

"Baker, 25-30 million dollars a year, 100% to take a team to the playoffs. I think give him some dough."

Of course, it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for Baker -- he fought through some injuries and got shipped out of Cleveland when the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson, despite leading them to their first playoff victory in forever just one season prior.

He bounced around to two other teams before landing with the Bucs ... and Haden thinks all his struggles are now behind him.

"You leading two different teams, two different organizations to the playoffs, you worth some dough."