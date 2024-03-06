Stalley Responds To Damon Dash, Denies Having Major Label Regrets

Can't Even Say My Name Right!!!

Damon Dash recently took a break from bashing Jay-Z to focus on his post-Roc-A-Fella Records days when he wanted to lead the next generation of rap stars into independence ... but claims they abandoned him for the major label machine.

Those stars grew up to become Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y and Stalley -- who all got a scolding from DD in a recent podcast with Math Hoffa ... where he came off like a disappointed dad in the aftermath of all three of them signing to Atlantic Records, which Dame claims happened behind his back.

Dame Dash speaks on the independent artists he used to work with switching up & signing to major labels.

TMZ Hip Hop actually caught up with Stalley, who tells us Dame's recollection of events is without merit ... saying they never signed any legally binding paperwork. He even had to pay his own way to be part of the music video shoots.

Stalley appeared on several tracks for Dame's DD172 label -- including his self-titled "S.T.A.L.L.E.Y." track -- and tells us he can't understand why Dame can't pronounce his name correctly. Dame does kinda butcher it a bit in the vid.

Dame framed Stalley as "grumpy" -- and cited a run-in at the airport years ago where he says Stalley expressed regret for taking the Atlantic deal.

Stalley denies telling Dame he regretted anything at the airport ... and says there was frustration more than anything, but is certain that he and Dame had the least interactions of everyone present.