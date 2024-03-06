TikTok Star Reesa Teesa's Ex Says CAA Will Be Disappointed by Lack of Talent

The big shot Hollywood agents over at CAA are about to have buyer's remorse over their newest client in TikTok star Reesa Teesa ... at least according to the ex-husband.

Jerome McCoy -- dubbed "Legion" on Reesa's wildly popular 'Who TF Did I Marry?' video series -- tells TMZ ... Reesa does NOT have a career in Hollywood in front of her despite recently being signed to one of the biggest agencies out there.

The reason, according to him ... it's because he thinks she has no talent. Oof, brutal.

Reesa's ex also says she lacks the will to work hard for anything and has no discipline ... two key reasons he says led to their split in the first place.

CAA reportedly signed Reesa as a client this week, after her 'Who TF Did I Marry?' TikTok videos blew up ... the series reached 400 million impressions in just 3 weeks, which apparently caught the eye of the big-time Hollywood agency.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

But, Jerome says the only thing Reesa's accomplished here is telling a compelling story ... and he thinks it's "horse crap that she might have a career" -- especially over something he considers a flat-out fabrication. Remember, her whole series details their relationship, which she characterized as full of lies.

Jerome -- who previously told us he's considering legal action against Reesa, as he claims she's smearing him in her videos -- doubles down here with us again ... saying it's disgusting she got quick fame from nothing but spinning a good yarn.

Reesa's ex also doesn't like the fact she added her CashApp to her TikTok account and is seemingly soliciting payments from fans ... he says the fame and fortune coming her way is BS, and that doesn't sit well with him.

Jerome's painted as the bad guy in the viral sensation that's raising Reesa's profile ... but he says the only thing he's guilty of is breaking up with a chick who had no ambition.