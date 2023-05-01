TikTok Star Brayden Whaley Seeks Protection From McKenzi Brooke After Split

TikTok star Brayden Whaley is going through a nasty breakup with his ex-girlfriend, influencer McKenzi Brooke ... and things are so ugly, he's seeking court-ordered protection from her.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Brayden claims McKenzi falsely accused him of getting physical with her when she went on a recent podcast and said he "laid hands on her" ... something Brayden denies.

Instead, Brayden claims he was at a party where McKenzi and her mom were trying to convince him to commit to an exclusive relationship with her to boost her social media brand, ganging up on him and refusing to let him leave the party.

Brayden says he only gently put his hands on her to move her out of his way so he could leave, but he claims she blocked him from leaving and begged him to stay in a relationship with her.

He refused and now claims McKenzi's "turned jealous, controlling and threatening" ... as evidenced by her trashing him on the podcast. He also claims her alleged lies are hurting him financially and emotionally.

Brayden says McKenzi keeps posting about him online, painting him in a negative light, and he and his family feel threatened because she has legions of followers who they fear might retaliate on her behalf.

What's more, Brayden says he's tried to get McKenzi to take down the posts ... but says she has continued to escalate her online attacks.