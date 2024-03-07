Elon Musk Blasts Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Over Her 'DEI'-Inspired Donations

Elon Musk apparently doesn't like MacKenzie Scott's charitable efforts ... criticizing Jeff Bezos' ex-wife for donating billions to charities supporting women and minorities.

The Tesla founder vented about this issue (in his mind) on X Wednesday ... writing, "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died'."

As of Thursday, the fiery post is no longer available ... so yeah, he took it down.

Elon's message was actually a response to another user's complaint about Scott's donations ... which bashed her for giving money to orgs focused on race and gender issues -- calling it "the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US."

Who is Bezos' ex giving money to?



According to her fund's website, over half of the orgs to which she's donated so far deal with issues of race and/or gender.



Her fund ought to be called The AWFL Fund. It's the ultimate aspirational expression of the most awful group in the US. https://t.co/ONM1q0lhvP — i/o (@eyeslasho) March 6, 2024 @eyeslasho

On its face, this seems to align with Elon's recent railing against DEI. But this isn't the first time he's spoken out against Scott's philanthropy. In 2022, he linked hostility toward his companies to "Mackenzie's donation to PACs posing as charities."

Goes without saying ... EM's stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts hasn't exactly been a secret -- and he's also faced accusations of sexism over the years to boot.

As for Scott, her philanthropic efforts have been pretty impressive. After her divorce from Bezos in 2019, she walked away with nearly $37B and pledged to donate half of it to charity. She's definitely stuck to her word ... giving away over $16.5B to more than 1,900 nonprofits, as reported on her Yield Giving website.