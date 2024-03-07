Viral High School Fundraiser Where Kids Licked Toes Was Happening for Years

Play video content

The Oklahoma high school under fire for a fundraiser that had students licking peanut butter off the toes of their peers has apparently been doing this for years -- and there's proof.

This is actually worse than anyone initially thought ... as newly surfaced videos, purportedly from the high school's own YouTube page, suggest the toe-licking fundraiser goes back as far as 2015 -- with pupils using their mouths to slurp up peanut butter off the feet of others.

Not just this ... but as it turns out, these videos show students licking up armpits as well.

Check out the video above ... it shows more of the now-viral fundraising effort conducted by Deer Creek High in Edmond, OK. It's unclear if any members of the school's faculty or staff were in the video or involved in the controversial activities -- on its face, it appears it was all just students who were doing this, amongst themselves.

Still, folks who've been following this story continue to be up in arms over the situation -- labeling the whole thing disgusting and going well beyond inappropriate.

Deer Creek High previously denied any wrongdoing ... saying in a statement that students volunteered to do this activity and insisting no faculty members were involved. FWIW, the licking stunt has proven to be an effective fundraising tool -- as the school claims to have raised more than $150K for a local charity when they did this ... but, is it really justified?

