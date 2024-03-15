Irish Boxer Callum Walsh Not Trying To Be Next Conor McGregor, I'm Me!

Not Trying Be The Next McGregor

Callum Walsh may look and sound like Conor McGregor (after all, they're both Irish!), but the undefeated boxer tells TMZ Sports he's NOT trying to be a carbon copy of the UFC star!

Walsh is an up-and-coming super welterweight boxing star with a main event at Madison Square Garden on March 15 against Dauren Yeleussinov, his second fight at the iconic arena in the last four months.

Making the event even more special, it's St. Patrick's Day weekend, and Callum is pumped!

"It's unbelievable," the Irish boxer told us, adding, "I'm very grateful to be able to do this at such a young age."

Because of his Irish nationality and fighting talent, many, including Dana White (who works with CW), see him being the next McGregor ... but it's a comparison he doesn't love.

"I'm trying to make my own path and do my own thing," the 23-year-old said.

"I'm never trying to copy anybody or be like anyone. Everyone always says 'Oh you wanna be like the Conor McGregor of boxing'. I'm just trying to be Callum Walsh."

That's no disrespect to McGregor ... Walsh and Conor have met before, and Callum says McGregor was somewhat of a role model for him when he was younger.

But, he wants to be himself, not another star fighter.

"I'm just trying to do my own thing, try make my own path. Leave my own legacy," Callum said.

With a 9-0 record, Walsh is on the way ... and hopes to keep his winning streak alive by knocking out Yeleussinov (11-3, 10 KO) at MSG Friday night.

"I'm always looking for the knockout in every fight," Walsh said.