Frederic Prinz von Anhalt Looking For Young Woman To Carry His Baby

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt wants to have a child, but he says he's a bit too old to adopt ... so he's looking for a Gen-Z'er to carry his baby.

We spoke with Zsa Zsa Gabor's widow in Bev Hills, and he told us he's gotten lots of marriage proposals since Gabor died back in 2016 ... but he's not looking to shack up with some older woman. Instead, he wants someone young and ready to pop out his child.

Frédéric -- who just turned 80 -- says he's been scouring Europe, and now the United States, for the right person to carry his child and carry on his legacy, and Zsa Zsa's too.

As for the baby-makin' part ... Frédéric assures us everything is in working order down there -- adding Viagra's been an absolute miracle for him.

FPVA points out tons of older dudes are gettin' their younger women pregnant ... just take Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for example, who were both around the same age as von Anhalt when they had their kids last year.

Hold your horses, potential suitors ... 'cause this playboy's not just looking for any woman -- he's got a few must-haves on his list. Take a listen for yourself ... sounds like von Anhalt's got a particular kinda girl in mind.

Frédéric's not wasting any time either ... he says he's already been on a few dates and wants the bun in the oven within the next year!

You may remember, von Anhalt adopted a 27-year-old back in 2022 to carry on his legacy ... but -- after the A&E "Adults Adopting Adults" reality show was canceled -- von Anhalt told us he didn't want to be an adoptive father anymore. Kinda strange because Thursday he said that actually wasn't the truth, and insisted his adopted son Kevin actually ran off on him.