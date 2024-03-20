Kanye West Prances Around Again With Half Naked Wife Bianca Censori

It was business as usual Tuesday for Kanye West ... as he paraded around his sexy, half naked wife, Bianca Censori, for all of Los Angeles to see.

Ye's latest eye-popping outing with Bianca was, of course, filmed by the paparazzi in West Hollywood as the couple hit up an ice cream shop and tanning salon, while making some other pit stops.

As usual, Bianca was barely covered in her tight silver miniskirt, bikini top and thong panties exposing her butt cheeks. Interestingly, Bianca looked like the spitting image of Kim Kardashian in photos taken of the reality star in a sliver bikini back in 2018. As you know, Kim and Kanye settled their divorce in 2022 after nearly 7 years of marriage.

Kanye, by contrast, was fully clothed in a long black sleeved shirt and pants while having his fun in the sun with Bianca, who eventually cooled off with a big ice cream cone.

Just check out all the photos obtained by TMZ ... they tell the whole story.

As we've reported ... this is nothing new for Kanye and Bianca. They've been making waves around the world with Bianca's X-rated public displays. And Kanye is clearly down with it all.