Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Stolen Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads Found

Pittsburgh Penguins fans rejoice -- the thousands of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were stolen earlier this month have been located and returned ... and the team is now preparing to hand them out to their rightful new owners.

The organization released a statement on the development Monday ... saying a special cargo recovery team was able to negotiate the return of the bobbles and secure them at a warehouse in Ontario, CA.

The mini Jagrs then made their way to the Steel City ... and are slated to eventually arrive at PPG Paints Arena at some point in the next week.

Of course, the giveaways were originally supposed to go to fans in attendance for the March 14 game against the San Jose Sharks ... as part of a big night to celebrate the NHL legend's historic career.

The team said the Jagr bobbleheads will be made available to those with tix to the original game starting April 6 ... and it will host a drive-thru pickup period at the arena as well.