Uncle Luke Shares Why He Left Diddy's Notorious Parties Early

Diddy's private parties have been the stuff of legend for decades ... but rapper Uncle Luke is distancing himself from the notorious soirees amid the music mogul's legal woes.

The 63-year-old MC -- who produced Hulu's 'Freaknik' doc -- stopped by the "We in Miami" podcast, and revealed everything he knew about Diddy's exclusive bashes ... which, as it turns out, isn't all that much.

As Uncle Luke put it ... he attended the occasional party hosted by Diddy, but left early more often than not. Why?

He added, "I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place."

Diddy was a major topic during the podcast episode ... which was recorded before Monday's raids on the rapper's homes in L.A. and Miami. However, Diddy's facing several civil lawsuits, in which he's been accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking and abuse -- allegations he's denied.

While Uncle Luke appears to be distancing himself from Diddy's after-hours antics, he expresses empathy for the Bad Boy Records founder's 7 children.

Luke says Diddy was always good to him, and even offered to put him in Bad Boy Records artist French Montana's "Pop That" music video after his voice was allegedly sampled in the song without his permission.

