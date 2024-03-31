Larry David Looked Totally Miserable During UConn’s March Madness Win

Larry David seems to have had a miserable time watching UConn make its way into the Final Four on Saturday ... at least that's what the internet is thinking from this footage of him.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star couldn't hide his disdain as UConn beat out Illinois during the March Madness faceoff on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The famous curmudgeon was filmed biting his nails and looking seriously annoyed as UConn dominated Illinois.

LD appeared less than comfortable in his front row seat too ... as he was also photographed stretching out his onto the banister in front of him.

Larry also appears to have had it with the noise in the arena, noticeably blocking his ears as one Illinois fan loudly cheered in the row behind him.

You KNOW Larry David wants to turn around and say something to this Illinois fan behind him 😂

However, LD was more annoyed with the antics off the court ... as he was seen complaining after being featured on the Jumbotron. Check out the video ... where Larry asks the person next to him about why he was being put on the big screen.

Larry David wanted nothing to do with being on the big screen. Classic LD.

In classic Larry fashion, he had no qualms with sharing his opinions throughout the game.

Multiple reports say LD made a point to put UConn coach Dan Hurley on blast, allegedly reprimanding Dan for keeping his starters in when they had such a big lead. For context, Illinois lost to UConn 55 to 77.

Poor Larry David. Teams losing by 31, wants to leave and keeps getting stopped as he exits.



Poor Larry David. Teams losing by 31, wants to leave and keeps getting stopped as he exits.

Gracefully leaving nonetheless.

All of this explains why Larry was seen trying to leave the game 5 minutes early.