Metro Boomin Says Hackers Hijacked His Louis Vuitton Order

METRO BOOMIN LV ORDER REROUTED TO WIG STORE!!! Mystery Hackers Relentless

Metro Boomin can't catch a break in this hacking saga ... 'cause now his Tyler, The Creator Louis Vuitton collab order got rerouted last minute to a random address.

In a recent X post, the superproducer dropped a bombshell screenshot from his convo with his high-end goods hookup man -- turns out the guy had just seen Metro's earlier posts about getting hacked, and was worried he'd shipped Metro's order to the hackers.

Metro Boomin phone hacked

Metro Boomin replied with a big "Broooooo. Wtfff. No way, please you didn't," and added in the caption: "Now I just found out in real time that all the Tyler LV I ordered just got shipped to the hacker. Going to sleep now."

The address listed by the hacker leads to a wig and hair supply store called Snooty Hair located in Houston, however, it's unclear if they have any involvement in the scamming -- as scammers are notorious for throwing out random addresses to throw folks off the scent.

Remember ... Metro earlier complained about getting flooded with spam calls from Toronto-area numbers, and also ended up losing access to his phone.

A Balenciaga rep was also under the impression he wanted $23K worth of boots and purses for his personal use -- leading him to file a police report in Atlanta.

Metro Boomin Hacked By Toronto Numbers -- Fake Balenciaga Order Receipts
As for who the hackers are ... MB's pointing fingers at Team OVO, hot on the heels of his new album "We Don't Trust You" -- you know, the one he and Future let Kendrick Lamar rip on Drake!

