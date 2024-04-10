Adam Silver Says Jontay Porter Facing Lifetime Ban Over Gambling Allegations

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter could be booted from the NBA for LIFE if the league finds the gambling allegations made against him are true ... with commissioner Adam Silver calling the bombshell accusations a "cardinal sin."

Porter -- who hasn't played since the claims were made public last month -- has been under fire over two games in particular this season ... when sportsbooks noticed some head-scratching activity on prop bets involving the big man.

The 24-year-old left both games early due to either injury or illness ... meaning folks who hammered the under on any Porter bets would be in for a big payday.

Porter could be in a world of trouble if the NBA determines he had anything to do with the betting activity ... 'cause Silver made it crystal clear he's not taking the claims lightly.

"I have enormous range of discipline available to me," Silver said at the league's board of governors meetings this week. "It's cardinal sin what he’s accused of in the NBA."

"The ultimate extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That’s the level of authority I have here because there’s nothing more serious."