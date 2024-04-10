Shohei Ohtani Victim in Gambling Scandal, Interpreter Will Be Charged

Shohei Ohtani had no idea his translator was gambling millions of dollars, and the feds have concluded not only was the Dodger star NOT involved in the scheme, he was a victim of fraud ... law enforcement sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports.

The feds have been investigating Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's longtime translator, close friend, and functionally his manager. Mizuhara gambled away millions, reportedly at least $4.5 million, and after the story broke he said Ohtani had covered the debt.

Our sources say the feds, who launched an investigation last month, have concluded Mizuhara was lying -- that Ohtani was completely in the dark over the gambling debt, and Mizuhara embezzled from one of Ohtani's accounts without the pitcher's knowledge.

The Dodgers superstar said as much during a news conference last month, when he made it clear he was not laying bets.

Our sources say the feds have concluded Ohtani was not involved in any wrongdoing and has never had any association with gambling or bookmaking.

As you know, Ohtani signed the richest deal in baseball and, for that matter, any North American sport, with a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.