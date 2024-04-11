George Mikan's Signed, Game Worn Minneapolis Lakers Warm-Ups Hits Auction Block

George Mikan was one of basketball's original stars, and although it's been nearly 70 years since he suited up for the Minneapolis Lakers, fans now have a chance to bid on a historic piece of memorabilia ... the Hall of Famers sweat-stained, game-worn, signed warm-ups!

6'10" Mikan, known as "Mr. Basketball," starred for the Minneapolis Lakers from 1947 to 1954 (and briefly in 1956), years before they moved out west. He averaged over 23 points a game as a pro, leading the league in scoring in 3 of his 7 seasons. He won 7 titles (2 in the NBL and 5 in the BAA/NBA).

GM was named to the NBA's ultra-exclusive 50th Anniversary team in 1996 ... joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Now, Mikan's royal blue warm-ups -- pants and zip-up jacket -- worn around 1950 on multiple occasions and signed (twice) by the all-time great, are on the block at SCP Auctions.

The outfit reads "MLPS LAKERS" in gold block letters and shows heavy use, including sweat stains, according to SCP.

Mikan gifted the pants and jacket to someone in the '70s... and they held them for many years before recently deciding to cash in.

Bidding on the Mikan warm-up ends Saturday night ... where they're expected to rake in north of $400k!