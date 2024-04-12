76ers Unveil Allen Iverson Statue, Fans Roast Its Tiny Size

The 76ers just unveiled their new Allen Iverson statue ... and its stature has fans all across the NBA world scratching their heads -- wondering why the hell it's so small!!

Take a look at The Answer's new bust -- which Philadelphia officials just placed outside the Sixers' practice facility on Friday -- it's about the size of the Heisman Trophy!

In total, including its base, it appears to be less than six feet tall ... as AI -- who stands at 6'0 -- was quite literally at eye-level with it.

People who loved the Hall of Famer's game quickly took to social media to clown it ... with famed internet personality Jomboy writing, "Sixers promised Allen Iverson a statue and gave him a toy soldier."

Play video content X/@sixers

Added basketball reporter Jeff Goodman, "Where’s the rest of the statue???"

Iverson, though, didn't seem to have much of an issue with it ... when he spoke with reporters about the figurine, he called it a whale of honor.

And, to be fair, most of the statues that currently reside outside of the team’s Camden practice facility aren't all that big … for instance, Charles Barkley's is only a few inches taller than him.

But still, the internet wasn't pleased nonetheless.

It, of course, has been a rough year for NBA statue-makers ... as back in February, the Lakers revealed a sculpture honoring Kobe Bryant that was riddled with spelling errors.