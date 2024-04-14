Mo Vaughn Excited For Son's Baseball Career, 'Better Tools Than I Ever Had'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It might not be long before another Vaughn is circling the basepaths in the MLB ... 'cause Mo Vaughn tells TMZ Sports his 11-year-old son is showing signs of being a serious baller on the diamond!!

The former AL MVP said this week Lee Vaughn has impressed him so far when he's gotten in between the white lines at ballparks ... telling us, "I honestly think he has a lot better tools than I ever had."

Mo said his offspring bats left, throws right ... and he can run, too!

The former Red Sox star, though, isn't rushing anything with his son right now ... explaining to us he knows how much can change in the baseball world in just a matter of years.

"There's such a marathon of life and game and mindset and many things mentally you have to go through," Mo said. "So, let's just see."

Of course, it wouldn't be unprecedented if Lee were to make it to the Big Leagues. MLB rosters are currently littered with sons of former stars -- including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and, most recently, Jackson Holliday.

If Lee does want to take the baseball route seriously ... he will have some great training from Dad, as Mo has been a helluva coach already for prospects through his Vaughn Sports Academy and Perfect Game program.

But, again, Mo stressed he's going to be super patient with this whole process.