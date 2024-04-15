Keyshia Cole Swats Off Haters After Confirming Hunxho Relationship
Keyshia Cole's fans are rooting against her personal happiness -- the R&B superstar confirmed she's dating Atlanta rapper Hunxho on Monday, but the people are convinced she needs to let it go, already!
Hunxho hails from Atlanta and is one of the bright stars on 300 Entertainment ... who also happens to be 18 years younger than KC.
Keyshia tagged Hunxho on X claiming him to be all hers, and he reposted her message with a heart emoji.
Fans instantly accused Keyshia of entertaining an unserious relationship that she'll inevitably rant about in the near future, and simply end up blocking young Hunxho.
The 2 artists were recently spotted on a club date, and despite fan reaction ... all looks to be well, for now.
It's a cold game ... some fans/haters even wished for Hunxho to cheat and break her heart, simply to inspire Keyshia to write some heartfelt R&B.
Bruh ! This world crazy asf 🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/24tSnPy35l pic.twitter.com/QBo4jMat0T— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) April 15, 2024 @KeyshiaCole
Keyshia's doing her best to laugh 'em off, and told her critics she's hoping for the best.
It's a win-win for Keyshia ... either she lives happily ever after or her jam, "I Should've Cheated" is destined for a boatload of streams!!!