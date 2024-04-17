Legendary Comedian George Wallace Backs Comic's Old Person Ban

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Blake Pavey is banning all people 85 and up from attending his shows, and he's got at least one legendary comic on his side ... George Wallace!

We caught up with the funnyman Wednesday outside LAX, and asked him about the Australian comedian's new rule, which George says he fully supports.

Wallace speaks directly to Pavey ... saying he doesn't blame him in the slightest for keepin' the old folks out -- even if it's really just a shtick to get publicity, as George suspects it to be.

GW says age doesn't matter in the long run, and in the future, he imagines Blake will probably cave on his silver ban when an 80-something lays down $100 to see him perform.

After all, money talks ... at all ages!

ICYMI ... Blake posted a vid to his TikTok of an elderly gentleman heckling his opener, and then yelling more abuse at BP himself. Blake declared in his caption that people 85+ are no longer welcome at his shows.

Not only did Wallace stand up for Blake's opinion, he also blasted the old heckler -- tellin' him to sit down and shut up next time, instead of interjecting during the show.

Pavey's usually got a pretty good rapport with his audience, BTW -- cracking edgy jokes at their expense at times, but always in a fun, good-natured kinda way.