Jets Fans Terrified Of Drake Curse After Sauce Gardner Takes Pic W/ Rapper

The Jets are no strangers to bad luck (Exhibit A, Aaron Rodgers last season) ... and that's why star Gang Green fans went into a full-on panic when star CB Sauce Gardner posted a photo with Drake, fearing the famed Drizzy Curse would plague them in '24!

But, the young Pro Bowler is trying his best to assuage the fan's fears ... saying he's actually using the Drake Curse for good, to take down the 31 other NFL teams.

"I told Drake that he should bet on all other 31 teams each week," the lockdown corner wrote on X.

"Relax Jets fans.. we good."

Sauce's comment comes after Jets supporters panicked after seeing the pic of the rapper, the CB, and Odell Beckham Jr.

"Bro stay the hell away from Drake," one fan commented on Gardner's photo. "He gunna bet on us and screw it all up!"

Of course, Drake has a long history of jinxing teams/athletes he supports. Just this past NCAA Tournament, Drizzy's preferred college basketball team, Kentucky, lost to 14 seed Oakland in the first round, arguably the biggest upset of the entire tournament.

He also supported #1 seeded Houston before the tourney kicked off ... and although UH made the Sweet 16, they lost to Duke.

In fairness to Drake, he has long supported the Toronto Raptors ... and the team won an NBA title in 2019, as Aubrey watched every home game from his courtside seats. But, bottom line, a lot of his teams have lost in big spots.