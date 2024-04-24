Colt Ford Gives First Health Update From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack

Play video content Instagram / @coltfordmusic

Colt Ford is sharing his first health update in his own words since suffering from a heart attack -- and he's got one thing on his mind ... getting back onstage.

The country singer posted a video Wednesday, where he's speaking from his hospital bed ... and he shows off a huge post-surgery chest scar. He's not sugarcoating it ... admitting he's probably going to miss concerts for the rest of the year as he continues to recover.

Even though he's got a tough road ahead, Colt's determined to come back in a big way. He thanks fans for their well wishes and also drops some wisdom, reminding folks to take care of themselves because life's curveballs can sneak up on you when you least expect it.

His personal update syncs up with what we reported last week -- he's holding up well and making strides on the road to recovery ... but still has hurdles to get through.

Like we told you ... Colt's health took a turn for the worse and landed him in the hospital right after a show in Arizona on April 4 -- this after he wowed the crowd with an impressive 2.5-hour set.

Play video content 04/06/24 TMZ.com