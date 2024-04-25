Machine Gun Kelly Back With Megan Fox at 34th Birthday Party

Everyone thought Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were over as a couple -- but the two of them were just hanging out for his 34th birthday ... and MGK posted the evidence.

Play video content 3/20/24 Call Her Daddy / Spotify

More importantly though was the fact that his ex-fiancée, Megan, was also in the mix ... and she and MGK looked pretty damn happy, despite the fact things have looked rocky for them.

Megan recently revealed that their engagement was called off -- but she left the door open for the two of them ... saying on 'CHD' that they'd forever be twin souls and connected. In that same interview, Megan confirmed she and MGK weren't ready to walk down the aisle.

Frankly, it's a little unclear where things stand between them officially -- but on the face of it, they're clearly still friendly ... and MF is cool enough with him to help him ring in the big 3-4.

The last big occasion we saw them together was at the Super Bowl ... where Meg and MGK were hanging out in Vegas post-game with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. No PDA between them at the time -- and ditto for the bday party -- but they weren't icy with each other either.