Eddie Hearn Admits Devin Haney's Fear of God Boots Were 'Maybe' A Bad Idea

Eddie Hearn isn't blaming Devin Haney's footwear choice for his loss to Ryan Garcia ... but he does seem to regret the move just a little bit -- telling TMZ Sports it was "maybe" not a good idea for "The Dream" to rock Fear of God boots for the fight.

Many boxing fans took notice of Haney's Ugg boot-esque kicks for last Saturday's bout ... speculating whether he had enough support to compete against Garcia.

Hearn shuts down all that talk ... saying Haney was well-equipped in the ring.

"You have to understand ... inside those boots are proper boxing [boots]," the Matchroom Sport chairman and promoter told us about Haney's shoes this week.

"So, it's not like they were just a pair of Fear Of God Uggs. They were made for him."

As for whether they played a factor at all, Hearn thinks it was simply Garcia's night -- but suggests Haney may elect for some different kicks next time.

"I don't think so," Hearn said when asked about the boots being the problem, "but, maybe that was a bad idea. I don't know but I don't think they made him lose the fight."

Haney felt it was Garcia's weight that "played a role" in his first-career loss since Ryan was three pounds over the 140 limit ... and said on Instagram that he wants a rematch.