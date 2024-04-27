Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Eddie Hearn Admits Devin Haney's Fear of God Boots Were 'Maybe' A Bad Idea

Devin Haney Fear of God Boots 'Maybe' A Bad Idea ... Says Eddie Hearn

can't blame the boots
Eddie Hearn isn't blaming Devin Haney's footwear choice for his loss to Ryan Garcia ... but he does seem to regret the move just a little bit -- telling TMZ Sports it was "maybe" not a good idea for "The Dream" to rock Fear of God boots for the fight.

Many boxing fans took notice of Haney's Ugg boot-esque kicks for last Saturday's bout ... speculating whether he had enough support to compete against Garcia.

Hearn shuts down all that talk ... saying Haney was well-equipped in the ring.

"You have to understand ... inside those boots are proper boxing [boots]," the Matchroom Sport chairman and promoter told us about Haney's shoes this week.

"So, it's not like they were just a pair of Fear Of God Uggs. They were made for him."

As for whether they played a factor at all, Hearn thinks it was simply Garcia's night -- but suggests Haney may elect for some different kicks next time.

"I don't think so," Hearn said when asked about the boots being the problem, "but, maybe that was a bad idea. I don't know but I don't think they made him lose the fight."

Haney felt it was Garcia's weight that "played a role" in his first-career loss since Ryan was three pounds over the 140 limit ... and said on Instagram that he wants a rematch.

Chances are we'll see him in some regular sneaks next time.

