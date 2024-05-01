Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother, Jevon, Arrested On Suspicion Of DWI

As if things couldn't get any worse for Michael Porter Jr.'s family -- the Denver Nuggets star's brother, Jevon, was arrested on suspicion of DWI late Friday night ... just days after his sibling, Coban, was sentenced to six years in prison in his fatal DUI case.

TMZ Sports has confirmed .... Jevon -- who recently transferred to LMU after previously playing at Pepperdine -- was initially pulled over around 1:30 AM in Missouri for speeding prior to getting busted for DWI.

Officials are still investigating the incident ... so further information has not been made available at this time.

LMU acknowledged Jevon's situation in a statement ... saying the school is working on getting more details.

Coban learned his fate on April 19 ... after officials said he had a BAC of 0.19 (nearly 2.5x over the legal limit) after running a red light and hitting another car, killing a woman and injuring a passenger in Colorado back in January 2023.

It's been non-stop drama for Porter Jr.'s family recently -- not only did Coban get sentenced to more than half a decade behind bars for his drunk-driving accident, but Jontay was banned from the NBA just weeks ago after an investigation determined he was involved in a major betting scandal.