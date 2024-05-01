Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Brian Cox, Jon Bon Jovi, Logan Paul & Patrick Mahomes

TMZ TV Hot Takes Brian Cox Slams the Bible ... Jon Bon Jovi's Infidelity, Logan Paul & Patrick Mahomes Team Up

Hot-Takes-Thumbnail
The Starting Line Podcast/Getty/ABC News

We're only a few days into a new week ... and there's already so much to discuss!!!

TMZ Live

HOLY BOOK HOLY WAR
TMZ.com

First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Brian Cox slamming the Bible as the worst book ever ... sounding off on organized religion altogether.

TMZ on TV

GOT AWAY WITH IT
TMZ.com

Next up, on "TMZ on TV," the gang breaks down Jon Bon Jovi's confession that he wasn't a saint in his marriage ... admitting he had 100 girls in his life during his early rockstar days.

Harvey puts it best when he asks ... "Does he give love a bad name???"

TMZ Sports

ASSIST FROM MA-HOMIE!!!
TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo recap Logan Paul teaming up with Patrick Mahomes during his latest WWE match ... using the NFL star's Super Bowl rings to inflict some serious pain.

