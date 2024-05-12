Michael Block Raves Over Jalen Ramsey's Golf Game, 'Looked Like Tiger'
If Jalen Ramsey's football career somehow flames out ... he's got a bright future in golf -- at least, that's according to Michael Block, who tells TMZ Sports the Miami Dolphins star is good with a club in his hands.
Block -- who gained national fame for his fairytale performance at the 2023 PGA Championship in New York -- hit the course with Ramsey and Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as a part of a promo for Raising Cane's ... and he said he was blown away by Ramsey's skills.
It was only the defensive back's third round ever -- and based on some of his shots that were filmed at Shell Bay out in South Florida, there were some down moments. But, Block said when the former NFL first-round pick made contact, it was pretty special.
Specifically, the pro golfer said he was stunned by Ramsey's consistency with a 7-iron on the driving range.
"It looked like Tiger Woods had been hitting that seven iron," Block said.
Ramsey clearly felt similarly, posting a pic from the course on his IG page with a scorecard that revealed he shot an impressive 94.
As for his own game, Block -- in between passing out fries and chicken tenders at a local Cane's -- sure seemed fired up to be heading back to the PGA Championship next week ... telling us he's feeling good about his chances out at Valhalla Golf Club.