Jalen Ramsey Puts On Dunk Show In Pickup Basketball Game In Miami

Jalen Ramsey is reminding folks he's got skills both on the gridiron AND the hardwood ... putting on an absolute dunk show during a pickup game in Miami this week.

The new Dolphins cornerback was caught on video throwin' down a bunch of impressive rim-rattlers inside of the Florida International University gym -- including one that he needed just one hand for.

Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey ) out there dunking everything like he’s Giannis 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gRojjKnBQ — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 30, 2023 @swishcultures_

Ramsey -- who was traded from L.A. to Miami back in March -- also displayed some ball-handling skills ... and even showcased a sweet jump shot too!

Of course, the athleticism shouldn't surprise anybody ... Ramsey was a two-sport star back in high school, albeit it was in football and track.

The 28-year-old did, however, always have basketball game ... and at one point last month, he compared himself to Russell Westbrook.

"Lotta energy, getting the rebounds, the triple-doubles, all of that," the Super Bowl LVI champ said.

"If I get a chance to get in an NBA game, they give me 30 minutes, I'm gonna be the worst teammate you ever had. I'm shooting every time! I'm getting my 10 for sure!"

Of course, Ramsey ain't the only Dolphins player who's shown off an insane vertical on the basketball court ... Tyreek Hill has proved repeatedly he can throw it down as well.