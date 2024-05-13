Marshawn Lynch Stars in Rapper Ian's New Music Video, 'Figure It Out'

Marshawn Lynch is staying busy off the football field ... the former NFL running back was just spotted in the visuals for rapper Ian's new single!!

The music video for the "Figure It Out" track was released on Monday ... and Lynch -- who played 12 seasons in the NFL before hanging up his cleats -- was shown within the first 30 seconds.

Throughout the project, the 38-year-old drives a red pickup around a junkyard in Canada ... while Ian sits in the bed of the truck.

It's pretty fitting for the Super Bowl champ to appear in the clip ... especially since Ian shouts him out in the chorus with the line:

"My big brother like Marshawn Lynch, he'll run through somebody"

Director Ari Mairena-Dannon shared a behind-the-scenes video of the filming ... and Lynch appeared to have a good time helping out the up-and-coming artist.

"Man, that's a wrap my n****!" Lynch said once the final shots were recorded.

Shortly after Lynch was done, he peaced and left the scene on foot.

Lynch is not a shy guy when it comes to being in front of the camera -- he's worked on several projects recently ... including the movie "With Love," which comes out in 2025.

He also starred in the flick, "Bottoms," which was met with positive reviews.

Lynch was one of the NFL's greatest running backs during his time ... recording 10,413 rushing yards, 85 rushing touchdowns, and earning a Super Bowl XLVIII title.