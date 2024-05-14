Jake Gyllenhaal 'Road House' Sequel Gets Green Light

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jake Gyllenhaal Reprising 'Road House' Role ... Sequel Confirmed

Elwood Dalton is back -- Jake Gyllenhaal is slated to star in a sequel to the super-successful "Road House" reboot ... with Prime Video announcing the project on Tuesday.

The confirmation comes less than two months after the reimagining of the 1989 cult classic hit the streaming service ... but really, it should come as no surprise.

As we previously reported, the movie did NUMBERS when it came out in March ... becoming the most-watched debut in the platform's history.

Now, Prime Video says it has attracted nearly 80 million viewers to date ... so naturally, it's time to run it back.

No word on whether Conor McGregor will be back on board -- not gonna spoil anything from the movie, but let's just say it's not a sure thing.

The UFC superstar was initially only supposed to have a small role in the thing ... but he crushed his portrayal of Knox so well, he was given much more screen time (including some cheeky nudity).

Fans will probably have to wait a while to check out the next installment ... but in the meantime, there are two options to pick from to hold 'em over!!

