Joy Behar Says No One Wants to Be Fat in Defending Kelly Clarkson

Let's Be Honest, NO One WANTS TO BE FAT

Joy Behar said the quiet part out loud while defending Kelly Clarkson hopping on weight loss drugs ... saying nobody wants to be heavier than they need to be, period.

The topic of Kelly copping to the fact she's on medication that helped drop major poundage got brought up on Wednesday's episode of "The View" ... and Whoopi Goldberg was pointing out that Kelly can't win here, getting criticized no matter what she does or says.

The group of hosts debated over whether Kelly should've been more forthcoming early on in her dramatic weight loss -- and eventually, Joy just came out and dropped a truth bomb.

Joy was right there with Whoopi ... drawing from personal experience, she said, "Diets don't work. It's just a forever cycle of losing it and then gaining it back."

She was totally on board with using weight loss drugs, bluntly adding, "Nobody wants to be fat except a sumo wrestler. It's uncomfortable, your clothes don't fit, everybody wants to lose weight."

Sara Haines on the other end chimed in to express her frustration ... saying she wasn't singling out Kelly, but she was definitely among those annoyed with celebs who suggest they've lost weight simply by "walking or fasting" without mentioning additional help.

Weight loss drugs are stirring up quite the storm these days ... and it sounds like everyone's got their own take on the matter.