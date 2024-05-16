TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Brady
TMZ TV Hot Takes Kanye's Company Shakeup ... Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Brady
Another wild Wednesday for TMZ ... and we've got a bunch of clips for you to check out. See the best from our TV shows.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Jacob and Charles discuss major shakeups at Kanye West's company Yeezy including parting ways with his Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" team discusses Olivia Rodrigo's massive wardrobe malfunction onstage in London.
TMZ Sports
And, "TMZ Sports" discusses the pants from Tom Brady's final game going up for auction.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!