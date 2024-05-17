'9 to 5' Star Dabney Coleman Dead at 92

Dabney Coleman -- an absolute legend in Hollywood best known for his villainous turn in "9 to 5" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The actor's daughter, Quincy Coleman, tells TMZ ... "My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely in his home on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 1:50 PM."

She adds, "My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

Finally, Quincy says ... "A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy...eternally."

A cause of death was not revealed. However, Dabney reportedly canceled an April appearance at the Chiller Theatre in New Jersey over his ailing health.

In addition to his memorable work in "9 to 5," Dabney famously played the sexist director in the 1982, Dustin Hoffman-led comedy, "Tootsie."

He notably had almost 200 acting credits on his resume, appearing in a number of TV shows and films over the years ... including "You've Got Mail," "WarGames," "Buffalo Bill, "Recess," etc.

His last acting credit was for an episode of "Yellowstone," in which he acted opposite Kevin Costner while playing John Dutton Sr.

Throughout his 60-year career, Dabney was nominated for 6 Emmy awards -- winning once for his work in 1987's "Sworn to Silence." He also won a Golden Globe in 1988 for "The Slap Maxwell Story" and nabbed 2 SAG Awards alongside the ensemble of "Boardwalk Empire."

We caught up with Dabney in Hollywood back in August 2018 ... where he reacted to rumors about a possible "9 to 5" sequel. While he didn't seem against the idea at the time ... he stayed tight-lipped on whether a project was in the works.

Dabney -- who was married and divorced twice -- is survived by his 4 children. He was 92.