Rich The Kid Pleads No Contest in Hotel Case That Stalled Bomb Threat Probe

Rich The Kid just took a plea deal in his Miami Beach trespass and resisting arrest case from December that impeded a bomb threat investigation ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

We're told the "Carnival" rapper agreed to plead no contest to the resisting arrest and trespassing charges on Monday in exchange for avoiding jail time with a sentence of time served for the 1 day he already spent in Miami-Dade County jail at the time of the arrest ... and a $1,000 fine.

Rich’s lawyers Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh tell TMZ Hip Hop … "We believed that if we proceeded to go to trial we would have been successful."

"The offers leading up to the trial included a period of supervision. That being said our client is pleased with the outcome of time served and a fine to resolve the matter and looks forward to continued success."

Play video content December 2023 TMZ.com

We broke the story ... RTK was in town for Art Basel when cops were responding to a bomb threat at the South Beach hotel where he was staying.

Instead of waiting for the investigation to clear, cops say Rich just barreled through police caution tape, and was eventually arrested for resisting arrest without violence, and trespass.