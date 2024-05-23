NBA Closes Investigation Into Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey is now in the clear ... months after police closed their investigation into allegations the Thunder star had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl -- the NBA has followed suit.

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the league made the decision to officially wrap up its probe into the claims this week.

No further explanation from the Association was given.

Giddey was first accused of wrongdoing in November 2023, when photos and videos that appeared to show the basketball player being intimate with a high school girl were posted to X.

The Newport Beach PD kicked off an investigation into the images a short time later ... but shuttered the case in January, after officials said they found no evidence that showed Giddey had committed a crime.

Giddey -- who has still not spoken publicly on the scandal -- was allowed to play while the investigations took place ... and he performed well, finishing the season with 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.