NBA's Josh Giddey Won't Face Charges In Underage Relationship Investigation

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not face charges stemming from a police investigation into whether he had an improper relationship with an underage girl ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Newport Beach PD tells us the case -- which was launched back in November -- is officially closed ... after officials found no corroborating evidence.

In other words, no one involved was willing to talk ... and 21-year-old Giddey is in the clear.

As we previously reported, Giddey was the center of serious allegations made on social media during Thanksgiving weekend ... with photos and videos showing him interacting with a girl believed to be a high school junior at the time.

The NBA looked into the claims at the time ... but once Newport PD got involved, Adam Silver said it would take a "backseat" and let law enforcement do its thing.

Our sources told us at the time that the minor and her family were unwilling to cooperate with investigators ... which was a major roadblock in the process. We were also told the minor even lawyered up with prominent attorney Gloria Allred.