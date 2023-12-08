Adam Silver Says NBA Taking 'A Backseat' Amid Josh Giddey Police Investigation

Adam Silver just spoke on the Josh Giddey situation ... explaining the NBA is currently taking "a backseat" on the matter while police investigate claims the point guard had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Association's commish didn't get into too many specifics on the topic while addressing it with ESPN's Malika Andrews on Friday afternoon ... but he did confirm the NBA will allow cops to do their due diligence before it decides on how it'll move forward with the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

"I think if you look back," Silver said, "I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone."

"I'd also add," he continued, "where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat."

The disturbing allegations against Giddy cropped up last month ... when an X user posted images to their account that appeared to show the now-21-year-old with an underaged girl.

A short time following the posts, the Newport Beach Police Dept. told TMZ Sports it was looking into the matter. Days after that, we learned the family of the girl at the center of the probe hired famed attorney Gloria Allred to assist in the case.

However, Giddey has been allowed to play for the Thunder despite it all ... something that Silver seemed to say will continue as long as the police investigation remains ongoing.