Josh Giddey Booed By T'Wolves Fans Amid Allegations Of Underage Relationship

Josh Giddey didn't exactly get a warm welcome at the Thunder-Timberwolves game in Minnesota on Tuesday ... 'cause fans booed the NBA guard/forward all night long amid allegations he had a relationship with an underage girl.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... police in Orange County (CA) have launched an "inquiry," with the mission of finding out what, if anything, went down between now-21 year Giddey and the teen.

Oh mannn the loud boos is alr heading into Josh Giddey Way😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NMtkL4Wxmw — cantgaurdmee☄️💕👨🏾‍🦯++ (@ihydj_) November 29, 2023 @ihydj_

Despite cops looking into things, and the NBA launching its own investigation, Giddey is still active and in OKC's starting lineup ... but the fans weren't exactly welcoming when he pulled up for their In-Season tournament game against the T'Wolves Tuesday night in the Twin City.

Several fans took videos, and you can hear the crowd voicing their disapproval of the Australian-born hooper every time he touched the ball at Target Center court.

He was also booed during player introductions.

Cheers for Chet Holmgren while lineups are announced and boos for Josh Giddey here at Target Center pic.twitter.com/uRUnLLkCQw — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) November 29, 2023 @3swohlman

Thunder's head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about our report during a pre-game press conference ... and refused to comment on "anything as it relates to Josh off the court."