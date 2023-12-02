Famed Attorney Gloria Allred Hired By Minor's Family At Center Of Josh Giddey Investigation

Gloria Allred can add another high-profile case to her resume ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the famed attorney has been hired by the girl at the center of the investigation into OKC star Josh Giddey as cops work to determine if he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

We broke the story earlier in the week ... Newport Beach PD launched an investigation into the situation, but the girl and her family are not cooperating with law enforcement.

Asked about TMZ’s reports that Newport Beach PD (CA) is looking into Josh Giddey’s recent situation, Mark Daigneault says “I’m not gonna comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court.”



Says he’ll play today. pic.twitter.com/O6LF2i25V3 — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 28, 2023 @jxlorenzi

Now that Allred is involved, it begs the question ... why?

She could be tasked with liaising with cops, or even talking to Giddey's people about a potential settlement.

We reached out to the powerful attorney who told us, "We represent the family and we have no comment."

21-year-old Giddey is one of the better young players in the league, and the story has gotten a lot of attention ... but that's not a foreign concept to Allred.

Among some of her firm's high-profile cases ... she represented over 50 women who accused Bill Cosby of misconduct. She also worked for several women who accused former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner of sending sexually explicit photos and messages.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the alleged relationship, which first came to light publicly last weekend, including the girl's age, the state where it allegedly took place, and the nature of their relationship.