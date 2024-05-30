Sofia Vergara Says She Wants to Get a Ton of Plastic Surgery, But No Fillers

Sofía Vergara is open to trying most plastic surgery procedures ... except, oddly enough, for one very popular treatment among Hollywood's elite -- which makes lips look plump.

The "Modern Family" alum addressed her stance on plastic surgery in a new interview with Allure, in which she boasted about her future plans to go under the knife ... something she says she's eager to do, and remorseful about not having been able to approach earlier.

She says ... "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready. I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

The one thing Sofía refuses to get ... fillers, as in lip fillers. She told the outlet this go-to treatment among L.A. baddies is better for young people looking for a little help in the cheeks or lips ... but not necessarily a great choice for someone like her at this point in her life.

She continued ... "At my age, 51, I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done." The actress does say she's a fan of Botox, however.

While Sofia is eager to maintain her ageless appearance, she has no qualms talking about her age. Earlier in May, Sofia explained children played a factor in her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello ... and how she felt too old to pump out any more kids.