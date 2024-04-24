Sofia Vergara Finally Sells Beverly Hills Estate After Huge Price Drop

Sofia Vergara can finally close the book on her marriage to Joe Manganiello for good -- because she just got rid of the last remnant of their past ... the fancy house they shared.

The actress's Beverly Hills estate -- which she'd been trying to sell for a couple years now -- found a new owner this week according to online records... with a sale of her former property officially closing on Tuesday, at a final price of $13.7 million.

That's down from what she'd relisted it for at the beginning of the year, when she put it back on the market for $13.9 mil -- which had already been slashed by quite a lot since 2022.

That's when she and her ex-husband initially listed the pad for a whopping $19.6 million -- but, clearly, there were no biters ... and they had to seriously drop what they were asking for, settling for the $13 mil range.

Remember, the house went up for sale before Sofia and Joe filed for divorce in 2023 ... and since then, they've settled up ... which ended up being nice and tidy (and amicable too).

As for the house itself ... hey, what can we tell ya -- it's a beaut, and whoever snapped it up certainly got a lot of bang for their buck. The 7-bedroom home comes with all the bells and whistles of luxury ... including a full-sized gym, a private pool and spa, a movie theater, etc.

Now that she's gotten rid of the home, Sofia can move on once and for all. Lord knows they've both already done that in their personal lives ... now, their real estate portfolio too.