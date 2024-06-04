Alexa Grasso Wants To Fight Valentina Shevchenko At Sphere In Las Vegas

Play video content TMZSports.com

"The Ultimate Fighter" coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will fight at the culmination of the hit show -- and the flyweight champ has a venue in mind -- The Sphere!

TMZ Sports talked to 30-year-old Grasso -- who will debut as coach opposite rival Shevchenko on TUF 32 on Tuesday night -- where we asked the 125-pound title holder about the show and eventual trilogy fight with Valentina.

It's no secret the two female stars are fighting ... but the question is when and where.

UFC 306 is scheduled for September 14, 2024, at the Sphere ... the state-of-the-art arena in Sin City. Aside from it being the first sporting event at the amazing venue, the event also falls the weekend before Mexican Independence Day.

Grasso is from Guadalajara, Mexico ... and she's the only Mexican champion in the entire UFC. So, everything seems to point to 306 being the ideal spot for the scrap. We asked Alexa if that's what she wants.

"I would love to fight in the Sphere!" Grasso told us.

Of course, the women have fought twice previously in 2023. Grasso won the UFC 285 fight by submission. They rematched a few months later on a UFC Fight Night card (they were the main event) and fought to a draw.

This time around, Alexa says she wants to make sure she doesn't leave the decision in the judge's hands.

"Now I know how to finish this fight, how to win perfectly with no judges. So I know how to finish the next fight. And just to make clear who's the champion, who's the winner from both of us."

"And I mean, I'm just training harder than ever in my life, you know, improving. And yeah, just waiting for that fight to happen!"

We also talked to Shevchenko, one of the greatest female fighters of all time, about all things TUF and her third scrap with Grasso.

Last season's show, starring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, got super spicy at times ... and while Alexa and Valentina might not take it as far as The Notorious, don't be surprised if things get a bit tense during the show.