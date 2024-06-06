Ice Spice Claps Back On Fan Who 'Improved' Her 'Y2K' Album Cover

Ice Spice got super defensive responding to a fan who gave her debut album cover art a few Photoshop modifications ... but it appears the rapper's in the minority with that opinion.

She debuted her "Y2K" album cover yesterday to a largely lukewarm reception, as some felt the design was, well ... let's just say subpar.

The rollout paid homage to Ice's Bronx roots with a subway-themed backdrop and was shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle -- still, lots of fans noted you could barely see the "Munch" rapper's name or the album title in the chicken-scratch cursive sprayed painted on a trash can.

One fan took the liberty of putting Ice's name in the subway marker, and the album title in more defined graffiti on the back wall ... and got slammed by Ice for his troubles.

She dug up the fan cosplaying as Mariah Carey's "Rainbow" album cover, but many are digging his take. He also had some clapbacks of his own.

An unbothered Ice praised LaChapelle's work Thursday, after all the hubbub, and told fans to guess why she intentionally aligned her album with garbage.

It's anyone's guess, but Candace Owens did call her "Think U the S*** (Fart)" song a detriment to human society ... and it was the album's lead-off single!!!