Golf Channel Reporter Mistakes Football Coach For Vince Young In Cringe Interview

It's not every day one gets to interview a football legend like Vince Young, so when a Golf Channel reporter saw her chance, she took it ... but there was just one problem -- it wasn't him!

The cringeworthy confusion all went down on Thursday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina ... when Lauren Withrow thought she had grabbed VY out on the course -- but instead, nabbed an assistant football coach.

I’m dying laughing they thought they were talking to Vince Young, might be the most awkward interview I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cjz0gYqg9D — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) June 6, 2024 @CDonnick1

Check out the video, she confidently spoke to him as if he were the former Univ. of Texas superstar quarterback ... and asked him about his golf game.

The man she was actually talking to, though, was Citadel assistant Everette Sands ... who tried like hell to get her out of the mess -- but Withrow continued to press onward nonetheless.

To his credit, Sands -- who was decked out in Citadel gear -- handled the situation as well as one could despite the awkwardness of it all ... answering her question well.

The interview mercifully ended after a few moments ... and later, Withrow addressed the situation on her Instagram and made it clear she was hoping to learn from her mistake going forward.