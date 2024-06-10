Usain Bolt Ruptures Achilles, Stretchered Off Soccer Field During Charity Game

Usain Bolt -- the fastest man to ever walk the planet -- ruptured his Achilles during a charity soccer match on Sunday.

The injury happened at the 2024 Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at Stamford Bridge in London, a yearly charity game that raises money for children in need worldwide.

The retired Jamaican sprinter, a captain in the game, was playing center-back for the Soccer Aid World XI team ... and during their match against England, Usain went down after attempting to play defense.

Bolt was in extreme pain -- though it initially seemed the 37-year-old may have just rolled his ankle -- but when medics used a stretcher to get him off the field it was clear it was more serious.

Usain Bolt is STRETCHERED OFF at Soccer Aid

Bolt shared a photo of his right leg in a brace on social media, revealing the serious injury.

"Ruptured Achilles," Usain said in the caption after the game, "but done know we a warrior 💪🏿."

Of course, aside from his never-before-seen speed, Bolt is also known for his love of soccer. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play on the pitch, or do anything with his legs, for months.

There is good news, though ... the charity game reportedly raised over $100 million for UNICEF.